Little Nightmares III Confirmed to Arrive this October 10 - Know More About the Creepy Carnevale Level Here

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games just confirmed that Little Nightmares III will release on October 10, 2025, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. Ahead of launch, the developers shared the first peek at Carnevale, a sinister, carnival-themed stage set over a rainy pier.

Low and Alone, the game’s two child protagonists, arrive at a dilapidated fun-fair buzzing with flickering lights and funnel-cake aromas. The main crowd here is known as the Herd lumbering, candy-munching adults, oblivious to their creepy puppet attendants. Those puppets, small, unnerving marionettes missing visible strings, pose a serious threat to the kids.

Stage hazards vary. Sometimes drawing notice from the Herd helps, as they can destroy obstacles for Low and Alone, if those kids can escape the chaos afterward. Facing off against the puppets demands teamwork: Low uses a bow, while Alone wields a wrench, striking in tandem to disable puppet foes.

Despite the carnival’s exaggerated joviality, bright lights, distant calliope music, rotten wood, empty piñata shells, and shadowy corners hint at deeper dread. When Low and Alone board a rickety rollercoaster, they cross the mid-line into unknown nightmare territory.

The Carnevale level teases the presence of a ringmaster or unseen puppet-master controlling the chaos. Whether that leads the kids closer to a way out or straight into darkness remains unanswered.

Bandai Namco also outlined pre-order bonuses and editions: the Enhanced Edition of the original Little Nightmares (in 4K/60 fps on current-gen systems) arrives with digital pre-orders, available from June 24 until launch, free to owners of the first game on next-gen devices. Co-op features include online play with a Friend Pass, allowing players to share the game without duplicates, although co-op and solo saves remain separate.

The game ships on October 10 across platforms. Pre-ordering grants immediate access to Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition and unlocks add-on content like the Ferryman costume. Expansion chapters will arrive post-launch. Supermassive will also offer cross-gen co-op within each system family (PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, Series X|S), though no full platform-wide cross-play.

If the carnival’s puppets and the Herd’s oblivious consumption into death aren’t unnerving enough, the core game promises tense cooperation under eerie circumstances. With a new creep-chamber on deck and co-op built into its roots, Little Nightmares III looks set to continue the series’ unsettling legacy, only this time, you’re not alone.

