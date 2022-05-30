Last week, WhatsApp clarified that it’d stop supporting some older versions of iOS to ensure that all the latest features are implemented on the app. And the Meta-owned company is working on many new features, including a small but exciting one called the status reply indicator.

As first spotted by WABetainfo, WhatsApp’s new status reply indicator is built to help users know which latest messages are a reply to their status on the app. The instant chat messenger will show a new icon when the message is a reply to a status update, helping you recognize them without opening the chat.

The instant chat messenger company seems to be internally testing the feature and may or may not release it to the general public, depending on its assessment of whether it will be useful for users. Nevertheless, WABetainfo has posted a screenshot of the new icon that will appear when the message is a reply to a status. You can see the screenshot below.

The status reply indicator icon was first spotted on the WhatsApp desktop app, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be available for iOS and Android. According to WABetainfo, the Meta-owned company is working on releasing the feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned company recently announced several new features, including 32-person audio calls, the ability to view status updates in the chat list, the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices, and more. The company is also working on a new feature that will allow users to leave WhatsApp groups silently. These features are in the development phase and will be available for the general public once ready. You can read about them in more detail here.

Do you think the status reply indicator will be a useful feature for WhatsApp users? You can share your thoughts in the comments.