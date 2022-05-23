WhatsApp is dropping support for some old iPhone models running iOS 10 and iOS 11. According to a screenshot posted by WABetainfo, the Meta-owned chat messenger will drop support for these devices from October 24, 2022.

On a WhatsApp FAQ page, the company has explained that it will notify users about the change the company is making way ahead of the date mentioned above. It simply means that WhatsApp will keep reminding users that it’s ending support for iOS 10 and 11 until October 24. The company will continue to notify users that they need to upgrade to the supported versions of iOS to continue to use the chat messenger.

As noted by WABetainfo, WhatsApp keeps reviewing whether to support old versions of an operating system. The company removes support for older versions of an operating system to ensure that all the latest features are implemented on WhatsApp.

Dropping support of iOS 10 and 11 would mean that iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C won’t be able to use the chat messenger from October 24. This is because these devices won’t be upgraded to iOS 12 or later. However, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S users will continue to use the instant chat messenger provided that they’re running a supported version of iOS, which in this case will be iOS 12 or newer.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned company recently announced several new features, including 32-person audio calls, the ability to view status updates in the chat list, the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices, and more. The company is also working on a new feature that will allow users to leave WhatsApp groups silently. These features are in the development phase and will be available for the general public once ready. You can read about them in more detail here.

Are you still using iOS 10 or 11? Let us know in the comments section.