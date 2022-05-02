Last week, we reported WhatsApp was working towards adding a new Instagram feature to its chat platform. But aside from the “Quick Reactions,” the company has one more Instagram feature in mind that it wants to add in the future. According to the popular WhatsApp update tracker, WABetainfo, the Meta-owned company is working on a new feature that will allow users to view status updates within the chat list.

Instagram users can already view status updates within the list of their private chats. A similar capability will soon become available for WhatsApp users. However, WABetainfo has shared nothing on the possible release date of the feature.

WABetainfo is a reliable source. The publication has a decent track record of leaking upcoming WhatsApp features way before the company announces them. The ability to view status updates within the chat list was first spotted on WhatsApp Desktop, but the publisher claims Android and iOS users will get the update too.

The feature is currently under development, so it isn’t available for daily users. The Meta-owned chat messenger company will test it with beta testers before planning a wider rollout. Whatever the case may be, we’ll keep you updated about every new feature coming to the instant chat messenger in the future, so keep visiting MSPoweruser.com.

In other WhatsApp-related news, the Meta-owned company recently announced several new features, including Message reactions, Communities, the ability for admins to delete problematic messages in a group, File sharing improvements, 32-person audio calls, and more. These features are coming to WhatsApp in the coming weeks. You can read about them in more detail here.

Meanwhile, You can download the desktop client of the instant chat messenger app from the below link if you haven’t installed it already.