Last year, Samsung released a toned-down version of both Galaxy S10 and Note10 and the company is likely to be pursuing the exact same strategy this year as well. The South Korean phone maker is confirmed to launch a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20 and according to a new leak, the new variant of the S20 will officially be called Galaxy S20se and not Galaxy S20 FE.

What the leakster is claiming is hard to believe as the Galaxy S20 FE was mention by Samsung itself. The toned-down version of the S20 was also spotted in various certification site and there too, the name that’s used was S20 FE. It’s also possible that the S20 FE will be accompanied by S20se. In other words, Galaxy S20se could be a different difference as Samsung might launch it alongside the S20 FE. We, of course, will have to wait till October to find out whether the leakster’s claim is true or not.

According to rumors, the S20 FE(which may officially be called S20se) is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor(or Exynos 990), which also powers the original S20. The display of the S20 FE is also expected to be as smooth as that of the original S20, as the former also features a display that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Much like the original Galaxy S20, the S20 FE will have a 3.3mm hole to house the front-facing camera. The smartphone is IP68-rated and that means the smartphone can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.

Rumors also suggest that the smartphone will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20. You can know more about the S20 FE here.

The Galaxy S20 FE is rumored to cost around $750 and launch in October 2020.