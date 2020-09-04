Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition full specs leaked online

In the coming months, Samsung is expected to announce the new Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. We have already seen several leaks about this upcoming smartphone in the past. Today, WinFuture posted full specs of the Galaxy S20 FE. You can find the details below.

There will be two variants of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 4G and 5G. The 4G variant will be powered by Exynos 990 processor while the 5G variant will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. Both the variants will support 120 Hz display and a triple camera setup on the back.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G) Operating system Android 10, OneUI 2.x Display 6.5 inches, 2400 x 1080 pixels (20:9), Super AMOLED, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 407 ppi, Processor 5G variant: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1x 2.84 + 3x 2.42 + 4x 1.8 GHz, Kryo 585, 7-nm process technology, 64-bit)

4G variant: Samsung Exynos 990 (2x 2.73 + 2x 2.50 + 4x 2.0 GHz, LPDDR5 RAM, 7nm EUV, Core-NPU) Memory 6 GB memory, 128 GB UFS 3.1 Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope, Magnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Virtual Proximity Sensor SIM cards Nano-SIM (4FF), eSim Main camera Triple cam, 12 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8, 79°, 1/1.76″, 1.8 microns, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (ultra wide angle lens, f/2,2, 123°, 1/3.0″, 1.12 microns, FF) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.0, 33°, 1/4.5″, 1 micron, OIS, AF) Front camera 32 MP (f/2.0, 81°, 0.8 microns, 1/2.74″, autofocus) Camera Optical zoom 3-fold, autofocus (PDAF), facial recognition, optical image stabilizer, video resolution 8K UHD, 4K UHD, Full HD, HD, video recording UHD 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) x 24 fps Specifics IP68, Wireless PowerShare, fingerprint reader under the display Connections 2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G (optional), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, WiFi 6 Battery 4500 mAh, Lithium Polymer, Wireless Charging, 15W Power Supply Colors White, Blue, Orange, Lavender, Green, Red Dimensions 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 grams

Source: WinFuture