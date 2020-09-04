Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition full specs leaked online

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

In the coming months, Samsung is expected to announce the new Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. We have already seen several leaks about this upcoming smartphone in the past. Today, WinFuture posted full specs of the Galaxy S20 FE. You can find the details below.

There will be two variants of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 4G and 5G. The 4G variant will be powered by Exynos 990 processor while the 5G variant will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. Both the variants will support 120 Hz display and a triple camera setup on the back.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G)
Operating systemAndroid 10, OneUI 2.x
Display6.5 inches, 2400 x 1080 pixels (20:9), Super AMOLED, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 407 ppi,
Processor5G variant: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1x 2.84 + 3x 2.42 + 4x 1.8 GHz, Kryo 585, 7-nm process technology, 64-bit)
4G variant: Samsung Exynos 990 (2x 2.73 + 2x 2.50 + 4x 2.0 GHz, LPDDR5 RAM, 7nm EUV, Core-NPU)
Memory6 GB memory, 128 GB UFS 3.1
SensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope, Magnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Virtual Proximity Sensor
SIM cardsNano-SIM (4FF), eSim
Main cameraTriple cam, 12 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8, 79°, 1/1.76″, 1.8 microns, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (ultra wide angle lens, f/2,2, 123°, 1/3.0″, 1.12 microns, FF) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.0, 33°, 1/4.5″, 1 micron, OIS, AF)
Front camera32 MP (f/2.0, 81°, 0.8 microns, 1/2.74″, autofocus)
CameraOptical zoom 3-fold, autofocus (PDAF), facial recognition, optical image stabilizer, video resolution 8K UHD, 4K UHD, Full HD, HD, video recording UHD 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) x 24 fps
SpecificsIP68, Wireless PowerShare, fingerprint reader under the display
Connections2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G (optional), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, WiFi 6
Battery4500 mAh, Lithium Polymer, Wireless Charging, 15W Power Supply
ColorsWhite, Blue, Orange, Lavender, Green, Red
Dimensions74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 grams

Source: WinFuture

