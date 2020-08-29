Rumors of Samsung working on a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20 called Galaxy S20 FE has been doing the rounds for quite a while now. Well, the rumor has turned out to be true as the Samsung Bulgaria website has just confirmed two new variants — Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G. This also confirms that Samsung is quite close to releasing its new S20 FE smartphone.

The device will have some similarities with the Samsung Galaxy S20, but will with a more boxy rear reminiscent of the Note 20. The screen, which has somewhat larger bezels, will, however, remain curved on the sides. Like the Galaxy Note 20, the rear will be made of frosted/matte plastic, with a chromed metal frame, while the 6.4-6.5 inch screen will have a punch-hole camera. The smartphone will be 161 x 73 mm and only 8mm thick.

Talking about the camera, the S20 FE is believed to house a 12MP Sony IMX555 primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The selfie camera is expected to have a 32 MP sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and should have an in-display fingerprint reader.

It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, with 6GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage, while the screen will offer a 120 Hz refresh rate, with the battery supplying 4,500mAh. The whole device should be IP68 rated and available in red, white, green and orange.

The Android 10 handset with OneUI 2.5 will be available in 5G and an LTE version may have different innards.

The 5G handset should cost around $750 and launch in October 2020.

via MSP