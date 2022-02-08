Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, has suggested that the company believes that “NFTs are real,” and remains “highly convinced” about their future.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz in a recent interview, Zelnick stated that Take-Two strongly believes in the future of digital goods, after all, “we’ve been selling digital goods for a very long time,” Zelnick said.

“We believe in rare goods, we believe in collectibles. The concern we have is that there’s a speculation going on,” Zelnick continued, alluding towards the distrust and destain many gamers have for this phenomenally energy-intensive technology which adds minimally to any perceived value.

Zelnick went on to state that Take-Two wants “to make sure that consumers always have a good experience every time they engage with our properties. And losing money on a speculation is not a good experience.”

Thanks to this philosophy, Take-Two is “going to sway away from speculation,” for now, however, there’s no telling how long this commitment will last, especially since the company remains “highly convinced there’s an opportunity for NFTs to fit with Take-Two’s offerings in the future.”

It’s hardly a surprise that Take-Two might want to get into the sometimes money printing NFT business, especially since the company already has an exorbitant amount of money to experiment on whatever they want with.

That’s thanks to the immensely popular Grand Theft Auto franchise, the name and memory of which is popular enough to even make the rather buggy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition a success.

In a recent quarterly earnings report. Take-Two revealed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had “significantly exceeded” the company’s sales expectations, potentially shifting upwards of 10 million copies.

This influx of sales from the remastered release of GTA, III, Vice City, and San Andreas has now pushed the franchises total sales to over 370 million units. On its own, 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than a staggering 160 million units.