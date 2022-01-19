In an interview with CNBC, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has claimed that the troubled launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy was just a “glitch”, and it’s now doing great.

After launching with unlicensed music files and developer notes on PC, not to mention with more bugs than you’d dare to count, to say that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had “glitch” during its launch is definitely putting it lightly.

Things were bad enough that Take-Two and Rockstar had to pull Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from sale on PC, a move they made up for by giving away old games in the most Rockstar way possible over the holidays.

Despite how big of a fuck up this was from Take-Two, Strauss downplayed the issues faced, merely stating that “we did have a glitch in the beginning, that glitch was resolved. And the title of has done just great for the company.”

To make matters worse for Take-Two, after its disastrous launch, the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had its physical editions delayed into early 2022, most likely due to the pandemic which has been doing the rounds once again recently.

Take-Two recently announced its plans to acquire mobile gaming giant Zynga for $12.7 billion, which at the time was the highest ever price for a video game-related acquisition.

Since then, Microsoft has absolutely blown Take-Two out of the water, as they recently announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a monumental $68.7 billion deal.