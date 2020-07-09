OnePlus is all set to launch its new, more affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord, and it seems the leak tap has been opened full.

We saw some marketing photos leaked this morning, and today evLeaks have posted a picture from an insider presentation of for the device which may include all the specs.

The specs include:

ProcessorSnapdragon 765G 5G
RAM8GB
Storage128 GB/ 256 GB
Screen6.44-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400) 408ppi 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio with AG Corning Gorilla Glass
Battery4115 mAh, 30T Warp Charging
Cameras Front32MP (616) f/2.45 , Wide 8 MP f/2.45 FOV 105 degrees
Cameras Rear48 MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.75 OIS + EIS
Ultrawide – 8MP, FOV 119
Depth Sensor 5MP f/2.4
Macro lens 2MP f/2.4
BiometricsFace Recognition and Fingerprint on Display
StyleColours: Blue Marble, Grey Onyx, Grey Ash.
ConnectivityNFC, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WIFI 2×2 MIMO
FeaturesLinear Motor Vibration, CINE Aspect Ratio video

The OnePlus Nord is rumoured to feature a super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone features a dual front-facing camera. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone. It relies on Snapdragon 765G for processing power.

Gallery

The smartphone is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India

