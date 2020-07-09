OnePlus is all set to launch its new, more affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord, and it seems the leak tap has been opened full.
We saw some marketing photos leaked this morning, and today evLeaks have posted a picture from an insider presentation of for the device which may include all the specs.
Said by a tipster to come from a virtual Nord training presentation, this lines up quite well with what we already know (save for the phone imagery, which is an obvious placeholder). Let the debunking begin! pic.twitter.com/pA5N4oxJOF
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 9, 2020
The specs include:
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765G 5G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128 GB/ 256 GB
|Screen
|6.44-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400) 408ppi 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio with AG Corning Gorilla Glass
|Battery
|4115 mAh, 30T Warp Charging
|Cameras Front
|32MP (616) f/2.45 , Wide 8 MP f/2.45 FOV 105 degrees
|Cameras Rear
|48 MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.75 OIS + EIS
Ultrawide – 8MP, FOV 119
Depth Sensor 5MP f/2.4
Macro lens 2MP f/2.4
|Biometrics
|Face Recognition and Fingerprint on Display
|Style
|Colours: Blue Marble, Grey Onyx, Grey Ash.
|Connectivity
|NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WIFI 2×2 MIMO
|Features
|Linear Motor Vibration, CINE Aspect Ratio video
The OnePlus Nord is rumoured to feature a super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone features a dual front-facing camera. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone. It relies on Snapdragon 765G for processing power.
The smartphone is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India