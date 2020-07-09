OnePlus is all set to launch its new, more affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord, and it seems the leak tap has been opened full.

We saw some marketing photos leaked this morning, and today evLeaks have posted a picture from an insider presentation of for the device which may include all the specs.

Said by a tipster to come from a virtual Nord training presentation, this lines up quite well with what we already know (save for the phone imagery, which is an obvious placeholder). Let the debunking begin! pic.twitter.com/pA5N4oxJOF — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 9, 2020

The specs include:

Processor Snapdragon 765G 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128 GB/ 256 GB Screen 6.44-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400) 408ppi 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio with AG Corning Gorilla Glass Battery 4115 mAh, 30T Warp Charging Cameras Front 32MP (616) f/2.45 , Wide 8 MP f/2.45 FOV 105 degrees Cameras Rear 48 MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.75 OIS + EIS

Ultrawide – 8MP, FOV 119

Depth Sensor 5MP f/2.4

Macro lens 2MP f/2.4 Biometrics Face Recognition and Fingerprint on Display Style Colours: Blue Marble, Grey Onyx, Grey Ash. Connectivity NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WIFI 2×2 MIMO Features Linear Motor Vibration, CINE Aspect Ratio video

The OnePlus Nord is rumoured to feature a super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone features a dual front-facing camera. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone. It relies on Snapdragon 765G for processing power.

The smartphone is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India