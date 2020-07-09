OnePlus is all set to launch its new, more affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord, in the near future.

Today Evan Blass AKA evLeaks posted new renders of the sleek smartphone.

Gallery

The OnePlus Nord is rumoured to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone features a dual front-facing camera and is powered by a 4,300mAh battery. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone. It relies on Snapdragon 765G for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is rumored to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India.