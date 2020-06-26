OnePlus is going to unveil its new, more affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone next month, so we’re only a few days away from the launch. The smartphone is already one of the most heavily leaked smartphones of this year, but there is a lot more that we still don’t know about the OnePlus’ upcoming affordable handset.

While there will be quite a few things that we’ll get to know at the launch, we now have some exciting information about the upcoming OnePlus Nord, courtesy of Android Central. According to the news outlet, the OnePlus Nord will feature Huawei P40 series-like cut-out in the top left corner of the display. Housing the cut-out will be a dual front-facing selfie camera — 32MP selfie camera and 8MP ultra angle unit.

This rumor of OnePlus getting the dual front-facing camera doesn’t go in line with the previous rumors that suggested a single selfie camera. But since famous tipster, Max J. also confirmed the dual front-facing camera in OnePlus Nord, we’re betting on the latest rumor becoming true.

OnePlus Nord is rumored to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming OnePlus Z. The smartphone will rely on Snapdragon 765 for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone will be available at a price point of Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India and will officially be launched on July 10 in India.