Roblox Linux - How To Install with Ease

Currently, a Roblox Linux version isn’t officially available. However, you can still install and run the game on your system using Wine or the Grapejuice launcher.

In this guide, I’ll show some methods to get it running on Linux with and without Wine. So, let’s go!

How To Install Roblox on Linux

1. First, visit the Roblox official website, and Sign Up if don’t already have an account. Otherwise, click Log In and enter your account credentials.

opening roblox website on linux

In my case, I’ll enter my Email and Password and click “Log In“.

logging in roblox on linux

2. After that, click on any of the available Roblox servers.

viewing servers on roblox

3. Then, click on the green play button.

opening server on roblox in linux

4. Next, click on the “Download and Install Roblox” button from the opened dialog box.

downloading roblox in linux

5. Open the Downloads directory and verify if the Roblox installer is downloaded successfully.

viewing roblox installer file in linux

How To Run Roblox on Linux with Wine

1. First of all, install and set up Wine 8.0 version or higher on your system.

2. Open the Downloads directory, right-click anywhere, and select the “Open Terminal Here” option.

opening terminal from the download directory in linux

3. Now, run the “wine RobloxPlayerInstaller.exe” command to install it using Wine.

installing roblox on linux

4. After a successful installation, open your Desktop and click on the Roblox Player application.

opening roblox player on linux

5. Now, Roblox is all ready to use on your Linux system.

launching roblox on linux

How To Install and Run Roblox on Linux Without Wine

You can also use Grapejuice to run Roblox on Linux with the Wine compatibility layer. Specifically, Grapejuice is a launcher for Roblox which enables you to create, play, and socialize on this platform.

To run Roblox with Grapejuice, follow these steps:

1. First, run “curl https://gitlab.com/brinkervii/grapejuice/-/raw/master/ci_scripts/signing_keys/public_key.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/grapejuice-archive-keyring.gpg” to download and install the Grapejuice keyring.

2. Add the Grapejuice repository with “sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/grapejuice.list <<< ‘deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/grapejuice-archive-keyring.gpg] https://brinkervii.gitlab.io/grapejuice/repositories/debian/ universal main’“.

3. Next, update and upgrade system packages using the “sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y” command.

4. At last, install Grapejuice with “sudo apt install -y grapejuice“.

5. After a successful installation, open the Activities menu, type “Grapejuice“, and open the application.

opening grapejuice on linux

6. Now, click on the Open Roblox App option.

opening roblox app using grapejuice on linux

7. Wait for a few minutes till the Roblox installation is complete.

installing roblox on linux using grapejuice

8. At last, sign up or log in to your Roblox account and you’re good to go!

launching roblox on linux

So, now you know how to install Roblox on Linux. Feel free to share which installation method you prefer in the comments below!

