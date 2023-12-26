Linux Remove User From Group - 2 Easy Methods

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On Linux, you can remove a user from a group with:

1. Using the gpasswd Command

1. Press CTRL+ALT+T to open the terminal.

2. Run the “groups username” command to list the current groups of the specified user.

3. Type “sudo gpasswd -d username groupname” and hit Enter.

2. Using the deluser Command

1. Type “sudo deluser username groupname” and hit Enter.

2. Execute the “groups username” command for verification.

You may also be interested in:

So, now you know how to use commands on Linux to remove a user from a group. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments below!