Linux Remove User From Group - 2 Easy Methods
1 min. read
Updated December 26th, 2023
Published December 26th, 2023
On Linux, you can remove a user from a group with:
1. Using the gpasswd Command
1. Press CTRL+ALT+T to open the terminal.
2. Run the “groups username” command to list the current groups of the specified user.
3. Type “sudo gpasswd -d username groupname” and hit Enter.
2. Using the deluser Command
1. Type “sudo deluser username groupname” and hit Enter.
2. Execute the “groups username” command for verification.
So, now you know how to use commands on Linux to remove a user from a group. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments below!