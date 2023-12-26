Linux Remove User From Group - 2 Easy Methods

On Linux, you can remove a user from a group with:

1. Using the gpasswd Command

1. Press CTRL+ALT+T to open the terminal.

2. Run the “groups username” command to list the current groups of the specified user.

3. Type “sudo gpasswd -d username groupname” and hit Enter.

removing user from group using gpasswd command on Linux

2. Using the deluser Command

1. Type “sudo deluser username groupname” and hit Enter.

2. Execute the “groups username” command for verification.

removing user from group using deluser command on linux

So, now you know how to use commands on Linux to remove a user from a group. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments below!

