Chrome Incognito will soon block third-party cookies by default

It's currently being tested behind a flag

Google is testing a new privacy feature in Chrome that blocks third-party cookies by default when using Incognito mode.

This change, currently available in Chrome Canary under the “Block TPCs in Incognito” flag as folks over at Windows Report revealed, prevents websites from tracking browsing activity across different sites.

A message at the bottom of the screen will inform users that “Third-party cookies are blocked” and provide an option to allow them temporarily. Here’s what it looks like, courtesy of the Windows-centric publication.

Before this, Chrome’s Incognito mode allowed users to manually block third-party cookies through a setting. With this update, cookie blocking will be automatic, though users can still grant temporary access to sites that require them to function properly.

Google has been working to phase out third-party cookies for some time, originally planning to complete the transition by the end of 2024.

Though, due to concerns from regulators and industry groups, the timeline has been adjusted. Last year, the company said that it’s reversed its plan and would instead introduce a user preference prompt, allowing you to control cookie tracking. This decision contrasts with Safari and Firefox, which continue blocking third-party cookies by default.

This effort is part of Google’s broader “Privacy Sandbox” initiative, which aims to create alternative solutions that protect user data while supporting online advertising.

Alongside this change, Google is also redesigning Chrome’s “Delete browsing data” menu (via WR) and working on making Incognito mode searches faster. Other than that, Chrome may soon put a tighter security belt against harmful APKs.