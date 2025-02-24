Meet Sigma BF, a new "radically simple" minimalist 24MP mirrorless camera

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Sigma is gearing up to release the Sigma BF, a new full-frame mirrorless camera that’s “radically simple.”

With a 24MP full-frame sensor, the Sigma BF is expected to deliver high-quality, detailed images that should appeal to both professional photographers and serious enthusiasts.

One standout feature is the fast autofocus system, which can lock onto subjects in just 0.05 seconds. This makes it ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects, such as in sports or wildlife photography.

“The BF focuses on the joy of photography that only a camera as a tool can provide. By simplifying and stripping away all excess elements, this full-frame mirrorless camera redefines the process of taking a photograph as a natural act,” says the company.

The camera is also designed with weather sealing, ensuring it performs well even in challenging conditions like rain or dust. Another key aspect of the Sigma BF is its lightweight design at 585g, making it portable and easy to handle for long shooting sessions.

Sigma also promises a range of customizable settings, allowing users to adjust the camera’s behavior to suit their style of shooting.

In terms of pricing, the Sigma BF will be available for $1,999 for the body. This positions it as a high-end camera, but still within reach of those looking for advanced features without the top-tier price of other flagship models.

The camera is set to compete with other full-frame options in the market, bringing a combination of sharp image quality, speed, and durability. It’s expected to make waves when it arrives in April 2025, especially for photographers who want a versatile tool without the bulk.