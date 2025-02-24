Google's Veo 2 costs you $30 per minute and is more expensive than Sora

The race to the top of the AI video generator food chain is heating up

Google announced Veo 2, its new AI video model, not too long ago, and it made a faithful leap to 4K compared to its predecessor. But how much does it cost you, though?

The Mountain View tech giant said on its pricing page that Veo 2 AI is available through its cloud API. The cost is $0.50 per second, which equates to $30 per minute or $1,800 per hour, and is more expensive than OpenAI’s Sora at $200 per month with no usage cap.

Veo 2 excels in creating high-quality videos from simple text prompts, offering features like realistic motion, high frame rates, and strong adherence to prompts. It supports 4K resolution and provides flexible camera controls for diverse cinematic effects.

Compared to OpenAI’s Sora, which is yet to be available in Europe, Veo 2 delivers superior realism and detail, thanks to its understanding of real-world physics and human movement.

“Veo 2 creates incredibly high-quality videos in a wide range of subjects and styles, bringing an improved understanding of real-world physics and the nuances of human movement and expression,” Google describes on its pricing page.

OpenAI’s Sora, on the other hand, is more flexible with its pricing model. They are based on credits, which are used to generate videos, and the cost per generation depends on the quality and duration of each video.

For example, generating a 5-second video in 480p resolution costs 20 credits, while a 20-second video in 1080p resolution costs 2000 credits. ChatGPT Pro users ($200/month) can generate relaxed videos without incurring credit usage, and they receive up to 10,000 credits per month.

Not too long ago, Google also made Veo 2 available on YouTube Shorts via Dream Screen, and before that, it was only available on Google Labs’ VideoFX tool. It was also available for enterprises.