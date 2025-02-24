Microsoft Rewards increased its prices for Xbox Game Pass

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft now requires you to pay more Microsoft Rewards points for Xbox Game Pass.

The Redmond company will increase the auto-redeem cost of Game Pass with Rewards starting April 20, 2025. Folks have been complaining about it online, as Xbox-centric publication PureXbox compiled.

Game Pass Ultimate will rise from 12,000 to 17,000 points, and PC Game Pass from 7,750 to 10,500 points. The change mainly affects auto-redeem users but could extend to other redemption options. These new values apply to Level 2 Rewards members, while Level 1 members may have to pay even more.

That’s about 2,750 to 5,000 points difference, and it’s not easy to get them. You can earn between 30 to 50 points daily if you complete those daily sets, or more than 100 when you make the most out of Bing searches by using it on desktop, mobile, and Edge. That’s still a long way to go to even be close to 2,000 points.

Microsoft Rewards offers many great benefits, and some people have made harvesting its points a part of their daily activities.

But last year, Microsoft also increased the points required to redeem gift cards in its Rewards program, with some redemptions rising by up to 33%. A $50 Microsoft gift card now costs 47,500 points (previously 46,000), while a $100 card requires 95,000 points (previously 91,000).

The changes, affecting users worldwide, also impact third-party gift cards, though some regions, like Spain, have seen reductions.

Ouch.