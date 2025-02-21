Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is really causing concerns over its prices

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

NVIDIA has officially launched the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, calling it a “game-changing upgrade” for gamers and creators.

According to NVIDIA, the GPU is powered by the Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, allowing players to experience “graphically-advanced ray-traced games at the highest detail levels, at unprecedented frame rates.”

The company claims that titles like Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 can run at “up to 191 FPS at 1440p, and up to 149 FPS at 4K” with full ray tracing enabled.

NVIDIA also says that the card’s AI capabilities can “double AI generation performance” and reduce video export times “by up to 60%.” The RTX 5070 Ti supports professional-grade applications like Maxon Redshift, Chaos Vantage, and D5 Render, with NVIDIA stating that these tools now “take advantage of the GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell architecture.”

Early reviews suggest that the RTX 5070 Ti is a solid upgrade, though opinions vary.

Ars Technica praised its performance jump over the RTX 3070 Ti, calling it a noticeable improvement for gamers upgrading from older cards. IGN underscored its strong ray tracing and AI smarts but noted that pricing could be a concern for some buyers. Tom’s Hardware also said it’s “a proper high-end GPU’ if you can find it at a retail price.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launches at a suggested retail price of $749. But, availability concerns may push prices higher just like what happened with the RTX 5090 and 5080 a while ago.