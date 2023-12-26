FL Studio Linux - How To Install with Ease

Imagine Line Software NV hasn’t released a dedicated FL Studio Linux version yet. However, you can install it on your system using snap. This snap package is named “flstudio” and runs using the Wine compatibility layer.

In this guide, I’ll show you the easiest method to install and set up FL Studio on Linux. So, let’s go!

How To Install FL Studio on Linux?

1. Update Packages

First, press CTRL+ALT+T to open the terminal. Then, type “sudo apt update” and hit Enter to update system packages.

updating packages on Linux

2. Install snapd

The next step is to install snapd on Linux with the “sudo apt install snapd” command.

installing snapd on Linux

3. Install FL Studio

To install FL Studio, run the “sudo snap install flstudio –candidate” command on your terminal.

Installing fl studio on Linux

4. Set up FL Studio

Switch to the Activities menu and type “FL Studio” to launch its setup.

launching fl studio on linux

As a result, FL Studio starts downloading its essential files.

downloading fl studio files on linux

Then, Wine prepares the Windows compatibility layer for FL Studio on Linux.

preparing wine compatibility layer for fl studio on linux

After that, click on the Install button.

Installing fl studio on Linux using setup on Linux

Read TERMS OF USE and click I Agree.

accepting terms of use of fl studio on Linux

Specify User information and click Next.

adding user information for fl studio on linux

Check the FL Studio components and click Next.

selecting fl studio components to install on Linux

Browser for the Destination Folder and click Next.

setting destination folder of fl studio on linux

Click Install to start FL Studio in the selected folder.

Installing fl studio on Linux using setup on Linux

Wait for a few minutes till the FL Studio packages get extracted.

waiting for fl studio set up completion

Click on the provided link to enter your Image-Line account and password and then click Next.

completing fl studio set up on Linux

Click Finish to complete the FL Studio setup:

closing fl studio set up on linux

FL Studio is now all ready to use on your Linux system.

using fl studio on Linux

Now You Can Use FruityLoops on Linux

So, now you know how to install and use FruityLoops or FL Studio on Linux. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments below!

