FL Studio Linux - How To Install with Ease

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Imagine Line Software NV hasn’t released a dedicated FL Studio Linux version yet. However, you can install it on your system using snap. This snap package is named “flstudio” and runs using the Wine compatibility layer.

In this guide, I’ll show you the easiest method to install and set up FL Studio on Linux. So, let’s go!

How To Install FL Studio on Linux?

First, press CTRL+ALT+T to open the terminal. Then, type “sudo apt update” and hit Enter to update system packages.

2. Install snapd

The next step is to install snapd on Linux with the “sudo apt install snapd” command.

3. Install FL Studio

To install FL Studio, run the “sudo snap install flstudio –candidate” command on your terminal.

4. Set up FL Studio

Switch to the Activities menu and type “FL Studio” to launch its setup.

As a result, FL Studio starts downloading its essential files.

Then, Wine prepares the Windows compatibility layer for FL Studio on Linux.

After that, click on the Install button.

Read TERMS OF USE and click I Agree.

Specify User information and click Next.

Check the FL Studio components and click Next.

Browser for the Destination Folder and click Next.

Click Install to start FL Studio in the selected folder.

Wait for a few minutes till the FL Studio packages get extracted.

Click on the provided link to enter your Image-Line account and password and then click Next.

Click Finish to complete the FL Studio setup:

FL Studio is now all ready to use on your Linux system.

You may also be interested in:

Now You Can Use FruityLoops on Linux

So, now you know how to install and use FruityLoops or FL Studio on Linux. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments below!