In a recent investors presentation, PlayStation has announced that they’re planning to launch 10 live service games by the fiscal year ending March 2026.

In the investor presentation Sony’s Chief Financial Officer and director, Hiroki Totoki, stated that following their acquisition of Bungie, PlayStation is planning to leverage their new development strength into a game making frenzy.

“The strategic significance of this acquisition lies not only in obtaining the highly successful Destiny franchise, as well as major new IP Bungie is currently developing, but also incorporating into the Sony group the expertise and technologies Bungie has developed in the live game services space,” Totoki stated in the presentation, as transcribed by Eurogamer.

“We intend to utilise these strengths when developing game IP at PlayStation Studios as we expand into the live game services area,” Totoki continued. “Through close collaboration between Bungie and PlayStation Studios we aim to launch more than 10 live service games by the fiscal year ending March 2026.”

While news of more PlayStation games is hardly a bad thing, we’re not entirely enthused by these unannounced ten games being live service titles, as that hasn’t been a surefire recipe for success. Recently we’ve seen live service titles such as Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite both struggle with their planned live service content, having them fall short of the knockout successes they were first envisioned to be.

Beyond the unannounced “major new IP” that Bungie has in development, it’s currently unclear what the majority of these live service titles might be, as PlayStation have yet to make any official announcements about what we can expect.

It’s possible that the unannounced Twisted Metal game in development could become a live service title, with a similar fate afflicting Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us standalone multiplayer game, however, nothing has been officially confirmed to have live service status just yet.