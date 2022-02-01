Following Microsoft’s monumental acquisition of Activision Blizzard last month, PlayStation has announced that they’re acquiring Halo and Destiny 2 developer Bungie for $3.6bn.

“First off, I want to be very clear to the community that Bungie will remain an independent and multi-platform studio and publisher,” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated as he announced the news of this blockbuster acquisition, quickly allying the fears from those thinking that Destiny 2 might become a PlayStation exclusive.

Bungie echoed this statement of surprising non-exclusivity in their own announcement, emphatically stating that even the companies future games also won’t be exclusive as “we want the worlds we are creating to extend to anywhere people play games. We will continue to be self-published, creatively independent, and we will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community.”

While this acquisition may not be as colossal as Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, PlayStation and Bungie have still managed to absolutely demolish Microsoft with their clear and concise messaging, clearing up and preventing concerns from Destiny 2 players.

Microsoft on the other hand has seemed to revel in the mystery of their recent acquisition, making few emphatic statements to dissuade the concerns of PlayStation players, who were understandably worried that franchises, such as Call of Duty, could be stripped from their console of choice.

In their statement, Bungie also confirmed that they’ll be retaining “full creative independence” for their games and community, with Destiny 2’s roadmap being unchanged all the way until the end of the Light and Dark Saga, which concludes in 2024.

The next chapter of Destiny 2’s story, The Witch Queen expansion, launches later this month on the date we’re calling twosday, the 22nd of February 2022. Despite the recent acquisition, this expansion won’t contain any platform exclusives.