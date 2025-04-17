OpenAI Finally Rolls Out 'Much Needed' ChatGPT Feature to Manage AI-Generated Content

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

ChatGPT users now have a streamlined way to manage their AI-generated visuals. OpenAI has launched a new Image Library feature, currently available on the iOS app and coming soon to the web version.

Accessible to Free, Plus, and Pro users, the feature appears in the sidebar under a new “Library” section, where users can browse a grid of previously created images. A dedicated button at the bottom allows for quick generation of new visuals.

Such an update is a game-changer for the users who frequently use ChatGPT to generate visuals. Instead of scrolling endlessly to find their previous creations, users will now be able to access them in an organized space.

Now, with everything neatly housed in the new Library section, creativity isn’t just more accessible—it’s finally structured to keep up with your imagination.

It follows the most recent OpenAI’s announcement of making ChatGPT Premium free for the U.S. and Canadian students – highlighting the company’s push to expand accessibility and utility.

The advent of new features like such highlights how OpenAI is just as invested in creativity as it is in accessibility.