OpenAI Launches GPT 4.1 Model with THESE Features

In a sweeping update to its AI arsenal, OpenAI has unveiled GPT 4.1, its most powerful and cost-efficient model line-up yet. With claims to set new benchmarks in coding, instruction following, and long-context comprehension, the model was introduced on April 15, 2025.

The flagship GPT 4.1 model demonstrates a 21% improvement in coding tasks over GPT-4o and a 27% gain compared to GPT-4.5, making it a powerful tool for software development and debugging. With support for up to 1 million tokens, it can process extensive documents and datasets within a single prompt. The model also shows stronger adherence to complex instructions, reducing the need for repeated inputs.

Announcing GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and GPT-4.1 nano in the API.



TL;DR: Major improvements on coding, instruction following, and long context. ?



In addition to its performance gains, GPT-4.1 operates 40% faster and is 80% cheaper per query than GPT-4o, offering a highly cost-effective solution for developers. The new lineup also includes GPT-4.1 Mini—a more affordable version optimized for tasks requiring less computational power—and GPT-4.1 Nano, the smallest and most cost-efficient model designed for lightweight applications and edge devices.

As part of the rollout, OpenAI announced that GPT-4 will be retired from ChatGPT on April 30, 2025, with GPT-4o becoming the new default. The GPT-4.5 preview will be deprecated from the API on July 14, 2025, prompting developers to transition to the more advanced GPT-4.1 models.

The GPT-4.1 is available exclusively through OpenAI’s API, enabling developers and enterprises to enhance their applications with improved reasoning, instruction-following, and scalability.