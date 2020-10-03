OnePlus confirms new OnePlus Buds coming on October 14

There are rumors that claim OnePlus has as much as five new products that it’ll be launching at the OnePlus 8T event. We just got to know that one of the five new products that will launch alongside OnePlus 8T is new OnePlus Buds. The company has officially confirmed that it’d be launching new Buds alongside the 8T on October 14, though it didn’t reveal the official name just yet.

According to the official OnePlus twitter handle, the upcoming OnePlus Buds will be IP55-rated, meaning they’re water-resistant and you can wear the buds while doing exercise. The upcoming truly wireless earbuds weigh only 4.35 grams vs OnePlus Buds, which weigh 4.6 grams. OnePlus also claims that its upcoming buds will give an “immersive audio experience.” Beyond that, we don’t know much about the specifications of OnePlus’ upcoming truly wireless earbuds.

Although not confirmed, these could be the rumored more affordable OnePlus Buds, which, according to tipster Max J., will officially be called OnePlus Buds Z. If that’s the case, the upcoming Buds from OnePlus will cost less than the company’s existing Buds. In other words, we can expect the price to be less than $79. We’ll have a better idea about the product on October 14.

Meanwhile, let us know what you want to see in OnePlus’ upcoming Buds down in the comments section.