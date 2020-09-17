OnePlus finally made its first-ever truly wireless earbuds simply called OnePlus Buds which cost $89 and while the earbuds are already considered affordable, the Shenzhen-based tech firm might also be interested in launching more affordable truly wireless earbuds.

According to a cryptic tweet posted by tipster Max J., who is very reliable when it comes to leaks related to OnePlus, the Shenzhen-based tech giant is working on more affordable truly wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds Z. However, the tipster didn’t mention the actual price point but given the fact that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is significantly cheaper than the previous Bullets Wireless models, we can expect that the OnePlus Buds Z will be significantly cheaper than the OnePlus Buds(via 9to5google).

We currently don’t have much information about OnePlus’ upcoming OnePlus Buds Z. In other words, information related to price, specs, availability is not known at this moment. That said, OnePlus could launch its new earbuds alongside the OnePlus 8T, which is expected to launch this month. We’ll surely get more information as we get close to the release date, so stay tuned for more details.