Deal Alert: save massive 25% on OnePlus 10 Pro

Amazon is once again offering exciting discounts on OnePlus 10 Pro devices. People in the US can now buy the OnePlus 10 Pro at a discounted price from Amazon. However, massive discounts are available only on the 8GB/128GB variant.

OnePlus 10 Pro (8GB/128GB) is now available at $599.99, which is $200 less than its usual price. At Amazon, it usually costs $799.99. You are now getting a chance to buy the device at a 25% discount, which you do not see often. The $200 discount is available on both color options, so you can pick Emerald Forest or Volcanic Black and save money.

The $200 discount comes at a time when OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its new flagship, allegedly called the OnePlus 11. It is a well-known stunt for companies to clear the stock of older phones before it launches the latest model. However, that does not mean the $200 discount will be available on OnePlus 10 Pro forever. If you want to buy the handset at a discounted price, you should buy it right now.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The smartphone features 6.7 inches LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The display also supports an adaptive refresh rate, so the OnePlus 10 Pro has the ability to sense screen content and switch to a specific refresh rate mode. Powering the handset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. For the camera, OnePlus has once again partnered with Hasselblad. The result: Natural Color Optimisation 2.0, which ensures that the color appears even closer to real life. Other camera features include Pro Mode 2.0 and RAW shooting mode.

All these powerful pieces of hardware are packed into the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which can be yours at $599. You can buy the smartphone here from Amazon.