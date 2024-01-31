Microsoft announces the new Vapor series Xbox Wireless Controllers

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Xbox has unveiled its latest collection of wireless controllers and hoodies, featuring colorful and unique swirl patterns. The Vapor series, available in Xbox Design Lab and as a Special Edition, aims to offer gamers more customization and personalization options for their gaming gear.

The Vapor series consists of six top case designs, each with a different two-color swirl that creates a dynamic and textured look. Gamers can choose from Electric Vapor, Nocturnal Vapor, Fire Vapor, Stormcloud Vapor, Cyber Vapor, and Dream Vapor, depending on their preference and mood. The top cases can be further customized with various button and thumbstick styles, metallic triggers and D-pads, rubberized grips, and personalized engraving.

The Dream Vapor design also comes as a Special Edition controller, with a subtle pink-purple swirl that extends to the rest of the controller. The Special Edition features purple rubberized side grips, soft pink ABXY buttons with purple accents, and an exclusive Dynamic Background for the Xbox Series X|S console.

The Vapor series controllers come with all the features of the newest generation of Xbox wireless controllers, such as up to 40 hours of battery life, Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless connection, Share button, and Xbox Accessories app compatibility. And they are compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android devices.

The Vapor series is available now with Xbox Design Lab. The Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition – Dream Vapor can be pre-ordered today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 USD ERP.

Today, Xbox also introduced the Vapor Hoodie, the newest addition to the Xbox Icon Collection. The Vapor Hoodie is inspired by the two-color swirl of the Vapor series controllers and is available in three print colors: Fire Vapor, Cyber Vapor, and Electric Vapor. The Vapor Hoodie is available only in the Xbox Gear Shop.