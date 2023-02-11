No need for third-party RGB soon: Microsoft is preparing PC lighting accessory controls for Windows 11

Soon, it will be possible to control RGB accessories on Windows 11 without using third-party apps.

Microsoft is continuously developing different features and functions on Windows 11 to make it more attractive. Some of these features focus on customization controls. Soon, it might include native settings for RGB PC gaming accessories, making the OS more appealing to PC gamers.

New settings for device lighting make an appearance in build 25295. Is this the beginning of the end for low quality RGB gamer gear apps? ? The spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years. Not cancelled after all ?https://t.co/oG4JbKsoeB pic.twitter.com/bMtxCH8REo — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 10, 2023

In a recent post by a Windows enthusiast named Albacore on Twitter, screenshots of the feature can be seen, giving a glimpse of the “Lighting” section in the Personalization page of the OS Settings. It lists the lighting devices connected to the machine, which will give you different customization options when clicked. This includes settings for brightness, lighting effect, effect speed, color, and the toggle button for “Match my Windows accent color.”

The feature has been included in Build 25295, released Thursday by the software giant to its Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. The build consists of a new commercial policy and a copy button for quickly copying two-factor authentication (2FA) codes in notification toasts. However, these RGB lighting customization options are not mentioned in the changelog. Another user and a Windows Insider named PhantomOcean3, nonetheless, said that “35262205 and 41355275 can be enabled to get this working in 25295.” PhantomOcean3 also suggested that the feature might be one of the things to expect in the Moment 3 update of Windows 11 as “one of the velocity features for this is called ‘LightingMayMoment’ (41355275).”

Once rolled out, this RGB customization can be a helpful feature for everyone, especially PC gaming users using a variety of lighting accessories. It could mean convenience in getting control of their accessories without going to the websites of other companies like Razer, Corsair, and Logitech to get them. However, it is still unclear what specific accessories the feature will support in the future in case it releases to the public.