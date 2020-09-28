OnePlus has successfully positioned itself as a true flagship brand, but the company wants to go beyond that. The Shenzhen-based tech firm announced a number of new products, including a smart TV, truly wireless earbuds, a wireless charger, and there is a lot that’s coming up as the company is wanting to diversify its product portfolio.

According to famous Indian teenage tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus has a lot of new products to announce besides the OnePlus 8T launch event, which is slated to take place on October 14. These will include products that the company hasn’t made yet. The tipster claims that, besides the 8T, it will announce as much as five new products, of which you won’t be able to guess at least one. Many of these new products could be available in Indian markets only.

While we don’t know what are products that OnePlus will be launching besides the 8T smartphone, it’s always possible to make some educated guesses based on what we know. The Shenzhen-based phone maker has been working on its first-ever smartwatch called ‘OnePlus Watch’ for more than two years and since the product has recently received the IMDA certification, we can expect that the company’s new products will include its smartwatch. Rumors of more affordable OnePlus Buds have been doing the rounds for a while, so it’s quite possible that you’ll see the company announcing a ‘Lite’ version of its truly wireless earbuds. Moreover, we might also see the entry-level OnePlus Nord at the 8T event. These won’t surprise anyone, as details of these products have already been leaked online.

What makes the 8T event a lot more exciting is that one product that the company has managed to keep under wrap. If you can guess what it is, let us know in the comments below.