Deal Alert: OnePlus 10T price drop to lowest since January!

Amazon is offering a lucrative discount on OnePlus 10T smartphone, bringing the price down to its lowest since January. So, if you have missed previous opportunities, the e-commerce giant is once again giving you a chance to buy the OnePlus 10T at a discounted price. Remember, the OnePlus 10T has not yet completed its one-year launch anniversary, meaning it is still quite capable.

In January this year, the OnePlus 10T was up for sale on Amazon with a $100 discount. Users were able to buy it for $649.99 from the Amazon US store. But now, you can buy the OnePlus 10T smartphone at $629.99, thus letting you save $120 on the purchase. This is for the 16GB/256GB variant of the device. But if you want the 8GB/128GB variant, you can get it at $489.99, down from $649.99, a massive 25% discount.

As for the specifications of the OnePlus 10T, it features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, which has a centrally placed notch to accommodate the selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor is also present under it. The handset measures 6.7 inches and is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, a 16-megapixel selfies camera. You can learn more about the OnePlus’ newest budget flagship phone here.

It is worth pointing out that discounts are available on the Moonstone Black and Jade Green color variants. You can buy the OnePlus 10T and save $120 on the purchase right here from Amazon.