It’s taken us a while to get this out of the door – technical issues will sadly push back your Xbox Games Showcase reactions podcast as your frustratingly attempt to fix crushing audio issues while putting together a nearly two hour episode of the MSPoweruser Gamescast.

However, our Xbox Games Showcase reactions are here with two Halo Infinite discussions – one to discuss our initial thoughts and the other at the end to comment on the graphical shortcomings. I know, we’re extremely dedicated to bringing you content.

Anyways, this new episode of the MSPoweruser Gamescast features discussions of nearly everything you could ever want us to. Well, unless it doesn’t count Xbox Games Showcase reactions; we dare not go outside of our brief except for the many times when we do.

There’s talk about Halo, Fable, Forza Motorsport, Everwild, Tell Me Why, The Medium, and every other thing that was shown off. Listen to it below:

