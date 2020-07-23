343 Industries has explained the upcoming first-person shooter Halo Infinite as a game that will “grow over time” in regards to its narrative content.

Revealed through an interview with IGN, the finale of Halo Infinite’s campaign will not be the end of story content within Halo Infinite. Instead, new stories will be added to the game as time goes on, negating the need for more numbered sequels in the future.

“Halo Infinite is the start of our platform for the future,” said 343 Industries Studio Head Chris Lee. “We want Infinite to grow over time, versus going to those numbered titles and having all that segmentation that we had before. It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next ten years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community.”

Halo Infinite is going to be a platform for new Halo stories to be experienced. Whether this means Infinite’s gameplay style and graphical fidelity will be unaltered throughout years of expansions is unknown.

343 did reveal that the game will receive a ray-tracing update to add more enhanced graphical features after launch. This update will be free of charge.

