Microsoft has finished off their next-gen Xbox Games Showcase by revealing the next entry in the Fable series.

Developed by Playground Games, the new Fable game – which didn’t have a number or subtitle – was revealed exclusively for Xbox Series X and PC. While Microsoft has said that they will support cross-gen gaming, Fable seems to be a next-gen exclusive for Series X hardware.

While no gameplay was shown off of the upcoming RPG, there was a pre-rendered trailer for the game. Check it out below: