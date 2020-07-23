Mind-blowing Forza Motorsport 8 trailer revealed using Series X hardware

Microsoft has revealed a truly stunning Forza Motorsport 8 trailer running on next-gen Xbox Series X hardware.

Simply referred to as Forza Motorsport, the upcoming next-gen racing game looks truly stunning on Xbox Series X hardware. Microsoft did state that developer Turn 10 Studios is currently early in development of the game, but the Forza Motorsport 8 trailer is what players can expect to see.

Microsoft has stated in the past that both Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games have been given additional time to make sure their games are as impressive as possible for next-gen.

Watch the Forza Motorsport 8 trailer below: