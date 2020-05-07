Amid the reveal of various next-gen games at today’s Inside Xbox livestream, one was undoubtedly more interesting than most: The Medium.

Created by Layers of Fear and Observer developer Bloober Team, The Medium is an incredibly Silent Hill inspired horror adventure that takes place in a dual-world narrative.

If the Silent Hill inspiration wasn’t immediately apparent from the game’s official reveal trailer for Xbox Series X, the game’s soundtrack is even composed by Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka. Now that we’ve talked about Yamaoka, I have a reason to put the best song from Silent Hill 2 in this article.

The Medium places players in the role of Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living and interacting across two worlds: our one, and the spirit world.

Her visions lead her to an abandoned hotel in Krakow, the site of a terrible tragedy many years ago, hiding a mystery only a medium can solve. With access to both worlds, players will have a wider perspective and discover that there’s no one simple truth.

“Undoubtedly, The Medium is our largest and most ambitious project to date, and it is one that we at Bloober Team have wanted to create for some time,” said Lead Game Designer Wojciech Piejko. “Being able to work with the latest hardware in the form of the Xbox Series X – with 4K resolution, ray-tracing technology and SSD for a single, seamless cinematic experience without loading screens – has finally enabled us to do this vision justice.”