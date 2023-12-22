Mouse Not Working on Chromebook: 13 Best Fixes

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Is your mouse not working on Chromebook? If you can’t click, scroll, or select objects, read on. Try these simple mouse troubleshooting ideas listed below:

Solution 01: Uninstall Conflicting Apps

There could be a conflicting Chromebook app blocking you from using the mouse. For example, the Mouse Block app affects your touchpad and mouse. If there are any such apps, uninstall them.

Click on the Chrome OS Shelf button. Find the app in the app library that pops up. Right-click on the app and click Uninstall.

If the app isn’t in the Shelf, open the Chrome web browser and click on the Extensions icon. Scroll through the list of Chrome add-ons.

If you find Mouse Block or any similar add-on, click the vertical three dots icon and select Remove from Chrome.

Solution 02: Test the USB Port for a Wired Mouse

If you’re on a managed school/work Chromebook, chances are the device admin disabled the USB ports. They do this to prevent copying proprietary data from the Chromebook.

So, connect a different USB mouse, storage stick, or charging cable and see if the port is working. If it’s not working, use a wireless mouse.

Solution 03: Enable Bluetooth for a Wireless Mouse

Click on the Chrome OS Quick Settings button. It’s the clock of the device. Now, click the Bluetooth icon to activate the service.

For the first time use, you may need to pair the mouse by following instructions from the accessory manufacturer.

Did you connect more than one wireless mouse to the Chromebook? If so, you may be using the wrong one.

Click the Bluetooth drop-down list on the Quick Settings panel. Choose the appropriate wireless mouse from the list.

Solution 04: Test the Mouse

Connect the mouse to another Chromebook or Windows PC and see if it’s working. Replace the battery on your wireless mouse and see if it responds.

Some devices also come with an On/ Off switch. Don’t forget to turn on the mouse before using it. You should see a laser light coming out from its back or the optical sensor housing.

Solution 05: Press Esc Repeatedly

Active elements on a website or app could block the mouse’s functionalities.

Press the Esc key on the Chromebook keyboard 10 to 15 times. Then, remove and reconnect a USB mouse. For the wireless mouse, disable the Chromebook Bluetooth and enable it again.

Solution 06: Restart Trackpad Systems

Disconnect the USB mouse. If it’s a Bluetooth mouse, pull out the battery, turn off any mouse switch, or disable Chrome OS Bluetooth. Now, press Search + Shift + P to reset the Trackpad hardware and software systems. Reconnect the mouse to the device.

Tap on the clock in the bottom right corner of the display to open the Quick Settings menu. Click on the gear-shaped icon to access the Settings menu. Scroll to the bottom and click on About Chrome OS on the left sidebar. Click on the Check for updates under the Google Chrome OS section.

If an update is available, Chrome OS will download and install that automatically. It also may restart automatically or ask you to restart the device.

Solution 08: Soft Restart Chromebook

Disconnect the external USB or wireless mouse. Use the Trackpad to tap on the clock of the device. On the Quick Settings menu that opens, click on the power button.

Wait for the Chromebook to shut down. Press the power button on the keyboard once to boot up the device. Now, reconnect the mouse and check if it’s working or not.

Solution 09: Hard Restart Chromebook

Shut down the Chromebook by following the steps mentioned earlier.

Now, press and hold the Refresh and Power keys on the keyboard until you see any sort of display on the device screen. Release the keys. Test the mouse now.

Solution 10: Log In Using a Different Profile

Unplug the mouse from the device or disable Bluetooth. Use the Trackpad to navigate to Quick Settings and tap on the Sign out button.

When you arrive on the Chromebook accounts screen, click on the Browse as Guest button.

Now, reconnect the mouse and see if it’s working. If it works on a Guest account on Chrome OS, you need to create a new account.

Solution 11: Remove and Add the Google Account

Sign out of the Google account you wish to remove from the Chromebook. On the accounts and profiles screen, click on the account avatar. You should see a drop-down arrow. Click on that. Click Remove user. A context menu will pop up. There, click on the Remove user option again. Now, click the Add person button at the bottom left corner of the screen.

If there’s only one account on the device, you can’t remove that. Follow the steps mentioned in Solution 13 instead.

Alternatively, check with the technical support or customer care team for the mouse, the Chromebook, or both.

Solution 13: Powerwash Chromebook

This method will wipe out all the data stored in the device. So, back up your data before proceeding.

From Chrome OS Settings

Click on the clock to open the Quick Settings menu. Select the cogwheel icon to access the Settings menu. Scroll down and click on Advanced at the bottom of the left sidebar. Under the Powerwash section, click on Powerwash. A pop-up window will appear. Click on Restart. Click Powerwash in the new window. Wait for the Chromebook to restart. Follow the on-screen prompts. After the Powerwash is complete, Chrome OS will guide you through the device setup process.

From Sign – On Screen

Sign out of your Chromebook account. Press Ctrl + Alt + Shift + R on the keyboard. Click the Restart button that pops up. Select Powerwash and click Continue on the dialog box that appears. Follow onscreen guidance. When asked by the Chrome OS, sign in with your email.

So, now you know how to fix mouse not working on Chromebook. If you’ve got feedback or troubleshooting ideas, comment below.