Microsoft will make Bing the default search engine in Google Chrome for Office 365 enterprise customers

At Ignite 2018, Microsoft first announced Microsoft Search, a new organizational search experience that will be available across Microsoft Teams, Yammer, SharePoint, OneDrive, Office, Windows, and Bing. At Build 2019, Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Search. Recently, Microsoft added several new capabilities to Microsoft Search in Bing.

Microsoft Search in Bing allows users to find workplace information more easily, including files and documents, internal sites and business tools, people and org charts, building information, and other relevant information from within the organization.

Microsoft is now planning to increase the usage of Microsoft Search in Bing by making Bing the default search engine for the Google Chrome web browser. For all Office 365 ProPlus users using Google Chrome, Microsoft will now install an extension for Microsoft Search in Bing. After the extension is installed in Chrome, Bing will become the default search engine. If Bing is already the default search engine, Microsoft will not install this extension. Of course, users can change the default search engine back to Google whenever they want.

Office 365 ProPlus Version 2002 users in the following regions will get this new Microsoft Search in Bing extension.

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

India

United Kingdom

United States

Microsoft will extend this extension to more regions and Firefox browser in the coming months. Microsoft also allows IT admins to prevent the installation of Microsoft Search in Bing extension in Chrome through the Office Deployment Tool or Group Policy. Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (current branch) or Microsoft Intune can also be used to prevent installation of this extension.

Source: Microsoft via: ZDNet