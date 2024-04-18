Xbox Mastercard now available for everyone in the US, Alaska and Hawaii

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Last year, Microsoft first announced the Xbox Mastercard under early access program. Today, Microsoft announced that Xbox Mastercard is now available for everyone in the US, Alaska and Hawaii. Xbox Mastercard offers rewards redeemable for digital games, add-ons, and other Xbox ecosystem purchases. Also, this card carries no annual fee.

Benefits of Xbox Mastercard:

Earn card points for every $1 spent on purchases. Xbox & Microsoft – Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store. Streaming services – Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. Dining delivery services – Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. Everyday purchases – Earn 1X card points on all other everyday purchases.

A bonus of 5,000 card points (a $50 value) after first purchase.

Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members after their first purchase. Current Game Pass members can easily gift it to a friend or family member so everyone can join the fun.

Earn two 3-month codes to gift to friends or family to try Game Pass Ultimate for the first time when $7,000 or more is spent within first 12 months of opening the card account.

Cardmembers are upgraded to Level 2 of Microsoft Rewards, earning rewards faster with Xbox Mastercard.

Boost the volume with 3 free months of Spotify Premium Individual for new and existing cardmembers (for new Spotify Premium Individual users only).

Flexibility of use with contactless payments and digital wallets.

Online access to cardmembers’ credit score for free, which allows users to keep an eye on their credit score and receive alerts when their score has changed.

$0 Fraud Liability protection, so cardmembers are not responsible for charges they didn’t authorize.

Barclays Money Basics is now available for educational information to build your financial knowledge on credit scores, fraud prevention, budgeting, and more.

Also, Xbox Mastercard members can choose from one of five iconic Xbox designs and personalize it with their gamertag.