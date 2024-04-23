Microsoft introduces Phi-3 family of models that outperform other models of its class

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Back in December 2023, Microsoft released Phi-2 model with 2.7 billion parameters that delivered state-of-the-art performance among base language models with less than 13 billion parameters. In the past four months, several other models that got released outperformed Phi-2. Recently, Meta released Llama-3 family of models that outperformed all the previously released open-source models.

Last night, Microsoft Research announced Phi-3 family of models via a technical report. There are three models in the Phi-3 family:

phi-3-mini (3.8B)

phi-3-small (7B)

phi-3-medium (14B)