Microsoft is adding a dropdown menu that allows you to easily switch between multiple document libraries associated with a team or site. Now when you select a team or site within OneDrive, you’ll be taken to the default document library instead of a list of document libraries to choose from.

When a user selects a team or site within OneDrive, they will be directly brought to the default document library instead of choosing from a list of document libraries. They can choose a different document library by using the library dropdown.

When a user selects a document library within SharePoint, they will be able to choose a different document library using the library dropdown next to the breadcrumb.

Where applicable, users will still be able to click the site name in the breadcrumb to see the full list of document libraries.

Microsoft is also planning future work to bring this library dropdown to OneDrive mobile apps, Office, and Teams but currently do not have a timeline to share.

The feature will roll out to Targeted Release between early January and mid-January and will hit Standard Release users between mid-January and early February.