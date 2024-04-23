Microsoft Sustainability Manager gets new AI-powered features

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Sustainability Manager is a cloud-based service that allows organizations to monitor and manage their environmental impact with unified data and actionable insights. Microsoft has both free and premium version of Sustainability Manager. The Premium version provides all the benefits of Microsoft Sustainability Manager free version plus added capabilities for value chain data management, reporting across all environmental categories, and more.

Recently, Microsoft started adding several AI-powered features to Microsoft Sustainability Manager. Read about them below.

What-if analysis:

The new what-if analysis feature allows organizations to forecast the impact of business practice changes on their overall emissions footprint so they can implement more informed carbon reduction strategies. This AI-powered features uses the historical data and corresponding calculation models to intelligently forecast both the existing strategy and a new strategy.

Document Analysis:

Document analysis allows organizations to upload environmental, social, and governance (ESG) documents and query them in natural language. This will help them in extracting relevant information from ESG documents without much effort.

Key influencers (preview):

Key influences offers visibility into patterns driving increases or decreases in key water and waste scenarios. Once the patterns are established, organizations can quickly identify the most significant contributing factors driving increases and decreases.

ADEME emission factors:

ADEME emission factors now available in Sustainability Manager. This helps organizations in measuring and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

Waste estimation (preview):

The waste estimation (preview) feature allows organizations to estimate waste disposed and waste diverted values that together constitute the total waste generated.

