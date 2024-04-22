Microsoft announces this year's IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

During the first IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase last year, Microsoft highlighted Karateka, Axiom Verge 2, Sea of Stars, and several other indie games. Today, Microsoft announced that this year’s IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase will be held on April 29, 2024. Like last year, you can expect Microsoft to highlight several much expected indies that will be available across Xbox and PC.

Microsoft also revealed that you can expect to hear more about games like Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records Bloom & Rage, and many others.

Get ready to enjoy the game trailers, fresh gameplay, and new reveals by tuning in across all IGN Platforms.

When:

The ID@Xbox Showcase will premiere on April 29, 2024, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Where:

If you miss out: