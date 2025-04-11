Microsoft Edge Game Assist Now Available for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, World of Warcraft, & More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is on a roll this month. They have released multiple features for AI and Copilot and updated the Edge Game Assist, their in-game browser. Edge Game Assist is designed for PC gaming, and Microsoft pushed some new features, including support for World of Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Monster Hunter Wilds.

So, in simpler terms, now you can use Edge Game Assist to help you complete your quests, along with helping you in your dailies and making sure you have everything you would require during your raid or M+ run.

The new update for April also makes the Game Assist the platform default to the desktop version of the website for better compatibility. Additionally, you also get sidebar apps alongside the browser tabs. Game Assist also offers extension support to sidebar applications and it automatically switched to new tabs created by the webpage.

Some previously registered issues were also fixed in this new rollout, like the issue of not opening a dozen tabs at once. The sidebar has been removed to maximize space for webpages. You also get an improved UI, better navigation, and better keyboard shortcuts to manage tabs. This update will definitely enhance your gaming experience and make Game Assist more user-friendly.