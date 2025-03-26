PlayStation Store pre-orders are dominated right now by Xbox exclusives

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft’s recent efforts to get its gaming roster on multiple platforms are rewarding the company in a huge manner, as evidenced by the pre-order numbers of former Xbox exclusives on the PlayStation Store.

Titles such as Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle have shot up the pre-order list on the PS5 in no time( spotted by Pure Xbox), indicating the strong demand among PlayStation users for these games.

Microsoft’s strategy pays off

In the meantime, in the United States, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle occupies the top two positions of the PlayStation Store pre-order rankings, with its Premium Edition at number one. Forza Horizon 5 follows, with its various editions claiming spots in the top positions.

The same trend is being repeated in the United Kingdom, where Forza Horizon 5 is leading over other highly anticipated games, including Death Stranding 2. Even in Japan, both Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones have entered the top ten pre-orders, indicating their global popularity.

This friendly reception reflects the success of Microsoft’s cross-platform strategy in taking its games to more players. By extending the availability of its games beyond Xbox consoles, Microsoft is tapping into new markets and meeting the growing demand from gamers on other platforms. The decision not only enhances gaming for PlayStation players but also signals a shift in the traditional exclusivity models of the gaming ecosystem.

The strong pre-order figures for these titles suggest that Microsoft’s expansion drive is gaining traction with gamers worldwide. As release dates are imminent, it will be interesting to see how this availability on multiple platforms will affect sales figures and guide future strategy in the gaming industry.