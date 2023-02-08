Meta announces new features for WhatsApp status

Meta has announced a set of new features for its instant chat messenger service, WhatsApp. The new features are designed to improve the status experience in the chat messenger. The social media giant has said that its newly announced features will help you to express yourself with others easier.

One of the most notable features that Meat highlighted was the voice status. You can now record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status. This will benefit those who are more comfortable talking rather than typing their WhatsApp status. And now, thanks to the new “Private Audience Selector” capability, you can choose who views your status each time you update your status on the messenger.

Meta, in its official blog post, also highlighted the ability to react to status. Like Instagram, WhatsApp can now send reactions to statuses they see on WhatsApp. To help you quickly reply to any status, you can select any of the eight emojis by swiping up and tapping on the exact one you intend to use. As usual, you can reply to a status with text, voice messages, stickers, and more, like before.

Sharing malicious links in WhatsApp status knowingly or unknowingly can create a lot of trouble for those clicking on those links. However, with Meta’s new Link Previews on the Status feature, users will be able to take a preview of the page that the link will take them to before clicking on the link.

And lastly, WhatsApp’s “Status Profile Rings for New Updates” will ensure that you do not miss a status from your loved ones. As described by Meta in its official blog post, the new “ring will be present around your contact’s profile picture whenever they share a status update. It will be visible in the chat lists, group participant lists and contact info.”

Meta will release these changes to WhatsApp status to everyone over the next few days.