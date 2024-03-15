WhatsApp expanding the authentication options after previously only supporting biometrics
WhatsApp is rolling out an improved app lock feature in its latest beta update, version 2.24.6.20, available on the Google Play Store for Android users. The new feature allows users to unlock the app using various authentication methods, including fingerprint, face recognition, and other unique identifiers like the device passcode.
Previously, WhatsApp only supported biometric authentication, limiting users to devices that lacked biometric sensors or those who preferred alternative methods. It was seen in X.
This feature’s additional layer of security definitely improves user privacy and protects personal data from unauthorized access. It also provides more flexibility for users and assures that those facing issues with their device’s biometric sensors can still securely access their accounts using alternative authentication methods.
When enabled, you’ll need to use fingerprint, face, or other unique identifiers to open Whatsapp
Although some users may experience a crash upon launching the app, WhatsApp, which was previously found to be working on a feature similar to AirDrop, is expected to address the issue in upcoming updates. Users are advised to wait for the next update before installing this version for optimal functionality.
The improved app lock feature is only available to select beta testers and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days.