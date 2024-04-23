Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses gets video calling and multi-modal support

Imagine stepping into the future with a pair of glasses that not only shield your eyes from the sun but also keep you connected in ways you never thought possible. The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses have just leveled up, introducing features that seem straight out of a sci-fi movie. Picture this: you’re wearing stylish glasses that let you video call your friends, groove to your favorite Apple Music playlists, and even talk to a multimodal AI assistant. Sounds like something from 2024, right? Well, that’s because it is.

Mark Zuckerberg, the tech wizard behind Meta, recently highlighted these futuristic specs on Instagram. He flaunted a chic new cat-eye frame named Skyler, alongside the ability to make video calls and connect to Apple Music. But wait, there’s more. The glasses now come with an AI assistant that’s ready to serve everyone in the US and Canada. Whether you want to identify a mysterious plant or need a catchy Instagram caption, this AI has your back.

Now, let’s dive into the specifics. The video calling feature works through WhatsApp and Messenger, making it a breeze to stay in touch with loved ones. Although Meta hints that this feature might roll out slowly, patience is key. And for those who’ve always wanted to control their music hands-free, the integration with Apple Music is a dream come true. Just imagine changing tracks or asking for music recommendations without lifting a finger.

But here’s a thoughtful touch – the Headliner model now offers a low-bridge fit, perfect for those who struggle with glasses slipping down their nose. It’s clear that Meta is thinking about comfort as much as they are about innovation.

In a world where technology constantly evolves, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are a glimpse into a future where fashion meets functionality. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just someone who appreciates a good pair of sunglasses, these smart glasses promise to add a touch of magic to your everyday life. So, are you ready to look at the world through a new lens?