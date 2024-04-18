Meta makes Quest 2 even more accessible with permanent price drop

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Meta today announced a permanent price reduction for its popular Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset. The entry-level 128GB model will now retail for a compelling $199, further lowering the barrier to entry into the VR market.

The move signals Meta’s commitment to making virtual reality experiences accessible to a broader consumer base. The self-contained Quest 2 system offers immersive gaming, fitness, and entertainment experiences without the need for additional hardware.

The price drop comes alongside recently reduced prices on Meta Quest 2 accessories, allowing for greater customization options for users.

Expanded Potential for VR Growth

This price drop might be a strategic one, particularly given the upcoming launches of higher-end VR devices from competitors. By solidifying the Quest 2’s position as the most affordable standalone VR headset, Meta aims to retain market dominance as VR adoption potentially accelerates.

For those interested in experiencing the cutting edge of VR technology, the Meta Quest 3 remains available with features like mixed reality integration, though at a higher price point of $499.