WhatsApp finally supports text formatting including bulleted lists, quote and more

– WhatsApp, the ubiquitous messaging platform, announced today a suite of new text formatting features for enhanced communication across its iOS, Android, web, and Mac platforms. These features, including bulleted and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code, empower users to present information with greater clarity and organization.

Previously limited to bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace formatting, WhatsApp now caters to a wider range of communication styles.

Bulleted list

To add a bulleted list to your message, place an asterisk or hyphen and a space before each word or sentence:

* text

* text

Or

– text

– text

Numbered list

To add a numbered list to your message, place a number, period, and space before each line of text:

1. text

2. text

Quote

To add a quote to your message, place an angle bracket and space before the text:

> text

Inline code

To add inline code to your message, place a backtick on both sides of the message:

`text`

This expansion extends beyond individual and group chats, encompassing the increasingly popular Channels broadcast feature. Businesses and communities can leverage these formatting options to deliver information in a structured and visually appealing manner, enhancing audience engagement and comprehension.

The rollout signifies WhatsApp’s commitment to evolving its platform to accommodate diverse communication needs. These new features promise to make information sharing more impactful, organized, and user-friendly across the platform’s vast global audience.